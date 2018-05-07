Image copyright Fire Service Image caption Farmers and two vets helped the rescue operation

A lorry transporting 200 pigs has overturned, prompting a large rescue operation.

The crash happened at Swan House roundabout on the A68 West Auckland road, at Heighington, County Durham.

The driver has been rescued, Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said, and the animals were moved into other vehicles.

An unknown number of pigs died, but rescuers said "at least 80%" escaped the crash.

The road was closed for several hours and motorists had been advised to use alternative routes.

A spokesman for County Durham & Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "We managed to get the driver out of the top of the cab, and he was taken to hospital.

"Six appliances were dispatched in 10 minutes and there was local assistance from farmers, and two vets.

"The majority of the pigs have survived, at least 80% are still alive. We had to decant all the pigs from the lorry and transfer them to trucks."