Middlesbrough attack leaves teen critically injured
- 7 May 2018
A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering serious head injuries when he was attacked near a bar.
The attack took place outside Soho bar, on Middlesbrough's Albert Road, at 03:45 BST.
The 17-year-old victim is being treated at the town's James Cook University Hospital.
Three men aged 21 and one aged 22 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Cleveland Police said.