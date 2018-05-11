Image caption Shots were fired at a Ford Focus parked outside the Londonderry Road post office

A Teesside shooting is linked to two earlier incidents that saw a car driven into a house and a shotgun fired at a property, police say.

A 33-year-old man was arrested after shots were fired from a motorbike into a car on Londonderry Road, Stockton, on Wednesday.

In the early hours of 26 April, a car was driven into a house on Somerset Road in Norton.

Minutes later the door of a house on Wylam Road was damaged by a gunshot.

Nine men and one woman were arrested following the incidents last month and have been released on bail while investigations continue.

The shooting on Londonderry Road happened at about 13:00 BST on Wednesday.

Three people in a silver Ford Focus were unharmed after shots were fired at the vehicle while it was parked outside a post office.

Cleveland Police said it believed those involved are all known to each other and added there had been "constant patrols" in the area over the past 48 hours with more planned for the weekend.