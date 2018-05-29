Image copyright Family photo Image caption John Byrne's family said they will "deeply miss" him

The family of a grandfather who died after being hit by a car as he crossed the road say they have "lost a big part" of their lives.

John Byrne, 69, was struck by a Skoda Octavia on Ormesby Road in Middlesbrough, near Ormesby Grange Care Home, just before 22:15 BST on Saturday.

His family described him as "a big part of the community" in the Ormesby area.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation.

'Heart of gold'

Mr Byrne's family said: "Lots of people knew him as Irish John as he moved here from Dublin when he was 17.

"Our dad was a true Boro fan, he was full of character and was funny, outgoing and a true gentleman with a heart of gold.

"He also still worked and was a hard-working man who was fit, healthy and full of life."

The family also paid tribute to an off-duty paramedic who treated the father-of-three and thanked emergency services.