Image copyright Google Image caption The woman died in the fire at the house in Emerald Walk, Chilton

A woman has died in a house fire in the early hours.

Fire crews were called out to Emerald Walk in Chilton, County Durham shortly after 03:00 BST.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had rescued a 78-year-old woman from the house but she died at the scene.

No-one else was in the property at the time. Durham Police said they were investigating but did not believe the fire was suspicious.