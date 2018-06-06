Image copyright Thirteen Group Image caption The blocks will de demolished over the next two years

Hundreds of tenants from five high-rise blocks on Teesside are to be rehoused because of concerns over the future costs of keeping the buildings safe.

The blocks in Thornaby, near Stockton, and Middlesbrough will be demolished and residents of 346 flats relocated.

Housing group Thirteen said the sites met current regulations, but would need "significant investment" in the future.

It said tenants would get £6,100 in compensation, as well as help with removal and relocation costs.

The decision comes after a review of the group's 18 high-rise buildings across the Tees Valley, some of which were shown to have combustible cladding.

Although Thirteen has said the decision to demolish the blocks is not directly related to the Grenfell Tower disaster, which claimed more than 70 lives last June.

The five blocks are Anson House and Hudson House in Thornaby and Jupiter House, Milford House and Portland House in Middlesbrough.

Image caption One person died in a fire at Anson House in 2017

Anson House was the scene of a fatal fire in April 2017. It was not related to cladding issues.

Thirteen chief executive Ian Wardle said: "This news for residents will come as a shock to those living in these flats, but I can assure them it is not a decision that has been taken lightly.

"We will work with every resident individually to discuss their needs, where they want to move to and the financial compensation and practical help available to them.

"This is not going to be a rushed process. We expect it to be 18 to 24 months before it is completed.

"It is important to stress that all our high-rise buildings are safe and meet all the relevant standards and requirements."

The group plans to build more than 100 new homes on the five sites.