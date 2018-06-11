Image copyright PA Image caption Graham Leggatt-Chidgey was a "rogue" who acted in a "disgusting" manner, police said

A hospice boss who defrauded the charity out of £91,000 has been jailed for four years.

Graham Leggatt-Chidgey, chief executive of Teesside's Butterwick Hospice, used its corporate credit card for luxury hotels, designer clothes and jewellery.

The 63-year-old, who lived near Barnard Castle, County Durham, previously pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court.

He worked for the charity for more than 21 years, but was described in court as a "skilled fraudster".

Police said Leggatt-Chidgey spent about £30,000 on hotels, £20,000 on first-class travel and £18,000 on clothes and jewellery as well as £3,500 on Mont Blanc pens between 2009 and 2017.

The court was told his double-barrelled name, military ties and wealthy demeanour led staff to think he had independent means.

'Sickened'

The hospice, which has facilities in Stockton, Bishop Auckland and Weardale, was set up by Mary Butterwick in 1984 with money from the sale of her house.

Chairwoman of the charity's trustees Judith Hunter contacted police with suspicions over Leggatt-Chidgey in March 2017.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Police released a copy of a bill for more than £1,000 run up by Leggatt-Chidgey

Following his arrest, the organisation estimated its donations fell by £100,000 and it said its staff and volunteers had been verbally abused by members of the public.

Det Sgt Andrew King, of Cleveland Police, said Leggatt-Chidgey had "abused his trust" and "portrayed an image of wealth when in fact it was the charity's money".

Peter Barron, a fundraiser and ambassador for the hospice, said he was "sickened" by the fraud.

"It's hard to believe someone could do that to a charity; you've got children desperately ill. I can't comprehend it."