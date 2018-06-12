Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Mazhar Ali supplied chicken to the restaurant

A kitchen worker who stabbed a restaurant's meat supplier following a row has been cleared of murder.

Efreeqi Siddig was accused of knifing Mazhar Ali, 41, at Manjaros in Middlesbrough on Christmas Eve.

The 21-year-old denied murder and was also acquitted of manslaughter and two counts of having a bladed article following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

The jury had been shown CCTV of a previous clash between the pair.

The trial heard Mr Ali, who supplied chicken breasts to the restaurant, had been aware Mr Siddig regularly complained about the quality of the meat.

The jury watched CCTV footage showing Mr Ali punching, kicking and headbutting Mr Siddig the day before he was stabbed.

Mr Ali died on Christmas Day at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital.