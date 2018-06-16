Image copyright George Ford/Geograph Image caption Diane Atkins called the bridge an "eyesore"

Multimillion-pound plans to upgrade a bridge have been criticised as a "waste of money".

Stockton Council wants to spend £2.2m to improve the bridge over the A689 near Wynyard to allow access to Billingham and link to a cycle route.

But Diane Atkins, from Wynyard Residents Association, said the existing bridge was an "eyesore".

Council urban design manager Peter Shovlin said the bridge would be "functional and visually acceptable".

It would be a "white elephant", which the council "persist in maintaining against everyone's wishes", Ms Atkins said.

"Our residents are walking up and down the side of the A689 to access services in Billingham and to go on the cycle route is fairly tortuous," she said.

"Nobody will walk all that way."

Image copyright Google Image caption The council plans to link the bridge to a cycleway and footpath by Wynyard Golf Course

A separate £3.5m plan to build a new bridge from Eaglescliffe to Ingleby Barwick has also been criticised.

Egglescliffe and Eaglescliffe Parish Council chairwoman Maureen Rigg said: "The thought of it becoming some sort of community cycleway where there is absolutely no option of widening the road or providing a cycle track beside the roads fill us with concern - to put it mildly."

Council principal transport officer Jonathan Kibble said studies had supported the scheme and the council was confident of funding from the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA).