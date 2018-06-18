Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Donna Keogh was last seen in Middlesbrough on 19 April 1998

Waste ground is being excavated in the hunt for a girl who went missing 20 years ago.

Police investigating the murder of 17-year-old Donna Keogh are working at a former allotment site near Troon Close, Middlesbrough.

Donna was last seen in April 1998 and her body has never been found.

The case is one of three being re-investigated by Cleveland Police after it was awarded £3.77m by the Home Office.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Cleveland Police are excavating a former allotment site

Det Supt Michael Hunt, leading the investigation, said a "large amount of information" has been reviewed that has identified areas of interest "where we will be conducting targeted searches".

He said: "Donna's family desperately want to give her a proper funeral and finally lay her body to rest. Finding Donna continues to be a priority for the investigation team."

The force's Historic Investigations Unit was set up with Home Office funding to look into the unsolved murders of three women between 1998 and 2002, including Donna.

Three years ago, Cleveland Police apologised to Donna's parents over its handling of the investigation.