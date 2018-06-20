Image copyright Charlie Eve Image caption Charlie Eve ended up in hospital after watching England's game against Tunisia

A football fan ended up in A&E when he got so excited by England's late winning goal that he ended up with glass in his foot.

Charlie Eve, 20, said glass smashed "all over the floor" when he and his friends celebrated Harry Kane's stoppage-time winner.

He went to hospital after realising a shard had gone into his toe.

Mr Eve, from Hartlepool, said "the only people in there were wearing England T-shirts".

He was watching England's first round game against Tunisia with friends at The King Johns Tavern in Hartlepool and was "ready to give up" hope of a win in the closing minutes of the match.

Image copyright Charlie Eve Image caption An X-ray shows shards of glass which had entered Charlie Eve's toe

Mr Eve said: "I was thinking to myself if nothing comes of this corner I'm going to go to the toilet and then go home, call it a night.

"Obviously England scored, Kane got that header and then everything went mental."

He said when England scored, one of his friends "went over the top of the table".

"He was still still celebrating while laid on the floor," Mr Eve added.

"After a bit more jumping about a shard of glass went through my foot. I had the pain but I wanted to see what was wrong with my foot.

"As I took my shoe off the piece of glass snapped off inside my foot."

Image copyright Charlie Eve Image caption Charlie Eve said despite the pain he was "still on a high from the England goal"

Mr Eve said he was seen very quickly at The University Hospital of Hartlepool, had two stitches and was bandaged up.

"I was still on a high from the England goal," he said.

"It was quiet but the only people in there were wearing England T-shirts so I think they were in the same situation as me."