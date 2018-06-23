Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Donna Keogh was last seen in Middlesbrough on 19 April 1998

The search for the body of a 17-year-old girl who police believe was murdered in Middlesbrough 20 years ago has moved into a second week.

Donna Keogh, 17, was last seen at a house party in Bow Street in April 1998.

Officers have been digging up a former allotment near Troon Close since 18 June.

The case is one of three being re-investigated by Cleveland Police after it was given £3.77m by the Home Office.

The force's Historic Investigations Unit is also investigating the deaths of Vicky Glass in 2000 and Rachel Wilson in 2002.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Donna was wearing a sky blue dress when she went missing

At the time of her disappearance, Donna was living with cousins in a block of flats in the centre of Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police spokesman, Will Green, said: "The search activity at Troon Close will continue into next week and we would like to thank local residents for their continued support.

"The duration of the search was always going to be dependent on a number of factors which could not be known until work began at the site and so we will continue into next week."

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption A digger at the patch of waste ground near Troon Close