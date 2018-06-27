Tees

Police shooting: Samuel Houlihan admits having firearm

  • 27 June 2018
Image caption The court heard the taxi driver got out of the car before Houlihan was shot by police through a window

A man, shot through a taxi window by police, has admitted having a firearm.

Samuel Houlihan, 24, was shot in the arm after the driver stopped and got out of the vehicle in Etherley Dene, Bishop Auckland, on 25 May.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court via a video link from prison, Houlihan admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Houlihan, of Linburn Drive, will be sentenced on 10 August while psychiatric reports are prepared.

The 24-year-old also admitted possessing a firearm when prohibited within three years of his release from prison.

The court heard police were called to James Street after reports of a man going into an off licence with a gun and then getting into a taxi.

