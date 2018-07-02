Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Norton Road, near the junction with Trent Street

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on Teesside.

He suffered fatal injuries when his Honda was involved in a collision with a Skoda Fabia, on Norton Road in Norton, at about 21:10 BST on Sunday.

Cleveland Police has appealed for help from two motorcyclists who were thought to have been with him and who left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the crash is also urged to contact the force.