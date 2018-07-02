Motorcyclist killed in Norton car collision
- 2 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on Teesside.
He suffered fatal injuries when his Honda was involved in a collision with a Skoda Fabia, on Norton Road in Norton, at about 21:10 BST on Sunday.
Cleveland Police has appealed for help from two motorcyclists who were thought to have been with him and who left the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with dashcam footage of the crash is also urged to contact the force.