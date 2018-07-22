Image copyright Google Image caption The man was airlifted from a playing field close to Cleatlam Close in Stockton

A 46-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being assaulted close to a green on a residential estate.

Police were called to reports of a "serious assault" at 10:00 BST.

The man was airlifted from the scene on Cleatlam Close, in the Hardwick area of Stockton-on-Tees, to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.