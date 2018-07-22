'Critical' assault near playing field in Stockton-on-Tees
- 22 July 2018
A 46-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being assaulted close to a green on a residential estate.
Police were called to reports of a "serious assault" at 10:00 BST.
The man was airlifted from the scene on Cleatlam Close, in the Hardwick area of Stockton-on-Tees, to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.
Cleveland Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.