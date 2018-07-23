Image caption A dog was attacked with a hammer and a man was critically injured on Cleatlam Close

A dog was attacked with a hammer during an assault which left a man critically ill in hospital, police have confirmed.

The man and dog were attacked on Sunday morning on Cleatlam Close, in the Hardwick area of Stockton-on-Tees.

The 47-year-old man remains in a critical condition in James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police said they are doing "everything they can" to find and arrest the suspect.

The condition of the dog is not known.

The man was airlifted to hospital from a nearby green on the residential estate.

'Serious assault'

Insp Mark Doherty said "all possible resources" were being deployed.

He said: "I want to reassure residents that we do believe that the victim and suspect know each other - and we are not aware of any current or specific risk to the wider public.

"Although no one has been arrested in connection with this incident, we are carrying out urgent and extensive enquiries to trace the man believed responsible for this very serious assault."

Cleveland Police appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.