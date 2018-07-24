Image copyright Family handout Image caption Craig Barker was attacked the day before his birthday, police said

A man has died two days after being assaulted on a Teesside housing estate.

Craig Barker, also known as Craig Slater, was attacked at his home on Cleatlam Close, in the Hardwick area of Stockton, at about 10:00 BST on Sunday.

The 47-year-old had been in a critical condition at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital.

Cleveland Police have begun a murder investigation and said they were "urgently" looking to speak to Nathan Davis, 25.

Officers also want to trace the occupants of a silver C-Class Mercedes which was seen in the area before and after the attack.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Calf Fallow Lane, Norton, on Sunday and is being forensically examined.

Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Officers have warned members of the public not to approach Nathan Davis

The force said Mr Barker had been the victim of a "vicious" attack and his injuries were "consistent with a sharp-edged weapon".

They added it had been a "targeted attack and the two men were known to each other".

The family's dog was attacked with a hammer and has since died.