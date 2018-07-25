Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption John Potter has not been seen since Tuesday evening

A convicted killer with a "born to raise hell" tattoo on his neck has absconded from prison.

John Potter was sentenced to life in prison 2008 for murdering his friend John Hudson in Newburn, Newcastle, The Journal reported.

He disappeared from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire at 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

Derbyshire Police say the 52-year-old has a large number of tattoos, including pictures of a swallow, a devil and the name Debbie on his neck.

The force described him as white, bald, clean-shaven, 5ft 8in and of stocky build.

He has blue eyes and also has a distinctive tattoo of a panther on his right hand.

Potter stabbed his flatmate Mr Hudson, 48, to death in Millfield Close in September 2007.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 12-and-a-half years before he can be considered for parole.

The court heard Mr Hudson had suffered more than 40 stab wounds.

Potter's last known address is in Newcastle, police said.