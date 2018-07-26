Image copyright Family handout Image caption Craig Barker was attacked the day before his birthday, police said

A man has been arrested after a man died two days after being assaulted on a Teesside housing estate.

Craig Barker, also known as Craig Slater, was found in a critical condition at his home on Cleatlam Close, in the Hardwick area of Stockton, on Sunday.

The 47-year-old was taken to hospital but later died.

Cleveland Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the murder.