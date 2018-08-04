Tees

'Targeted' woman murdered in Hartlepool street

  • 4 August 2018

A woman has been murdered in what police believe was a "targeted" attack in the street.

Police were called to Oxford Road in Hartlepool just after 21:00 BST on Friday but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said she believed the victim was deliberately "targeted" in the attack.

Oxford Road, near to the junction at Catcote Road, was closed for a number of hours.

"Inquiries carried out so far have led detectives to believe that this was a targeted attack and a team of officers are working tirelessly to trace the person believed to be responsible," police added.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites