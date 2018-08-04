A woman has been murdered in what police believe was a "targeted" attack in the street.

Police were called to Oxford Road in Hartlepool just after 21:00 BST on Friday but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said she believed the victim was deliberately "targeted" in the attack.

Oxford Road, near to the junction at Catcote Road, was closed for a number of hours.

"Inquiries carried out so far have led detectives to believe that this was a targeted attack and a team of officers are working tirelessly to trace the person believed to be responsible," police added.