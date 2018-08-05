Image caption The murder scene was cordoned off and a forensics tent erected

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in the street who police believe was "targeted".

Officers were called to Oxford Road in Hartlepool just after 21:00 BST on Friday but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

On Sunday, Cleveland Police said a 48-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 30-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in Hartlepool on Saturday, remains in custody.

Police said the woman, who has not been named but is believed to have been in her 20s, died of "significant injuries".

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the woman who was tragically killed last night," Ch Supt Alastair Simpson added.

"Residents in the local area will naturally be shocked by what has happened and there is a visible police presence in and around the area of the murder."