The shells are thought to be from World War Two

A controlled explosion has been carried out on a pair of suspected World War Two mortar shells that were found during a house clearance on Teesside.

The shells, described as "old ammunition" by police, were found during the renovation of a property in Bennison Street, Guisborough.

They were removed from a skip outside the property by Army bomb disposal experts from North Yorkshire.

A controlled explosion took place in a nearby field. No-one was injured.

Cleveland Police said they were alerted to the find at about 13:30 BST.