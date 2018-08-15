Image copyright Google Image caption Patients in Stockton and Hartlepool waited too long to be treated for cancer

Up to a quarter of suspected cancer patients are waiting too long for a diagnosis at one Teesside trust, NHS figures show.

Of those urgently referred by their GP, 23.3% waited more than two months to start treatment at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust.

The official target is that no more than 15% of patients wait this long.

Trust director of planning and performance Lynne Taylor blamed "the complexity of cancer pathways".

Ms Taylor said: "Multiple tests and treatments, which may be delivered across more than one hospital provider, can result in extended patient journeys.

"There is also an element of patient choice, where patients may choose to delay offered appointments, tests or treatments for a number of personal reasons."

Staff shortages

Emlyn Samuel, Cancer Research's UK head of policy, said the June "figures show that staff are struggling to meet such high demand".

"To diagnose more cancers early - so that patients have a better chance of survival - we need to carry out more tests," he said.

"This relies on the NHS having enough staff, so it's critical that Health Education England's plan to fill short term cancer workforce gaps is implemented without delay."

Across England, 20.8% of patients waited more than two months for treatment in June, the worst performance since records began in October 2009, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

NHS trusts missed four out of eight cancer targets in the same month.