Murder arrest after woman's body found in Redcar house
- 15 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a house in Redcar.
The woman, who has not yet been named, was found on Wednesday in a house in William Street.
No details of how the woman died have so far been released and a post-mortem examination is due to take place later.
A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said a 59-year-old man was arrested in Station Road. An area around the house in William Street remains cordoned off.