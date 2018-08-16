Redcar murder probe: Dead woman named as Barbara Davison
- 16 August 2018
A woman found dead at a house in Teesside has been named.
Barbara Davison's body was found on Wednesday in a property in William Street, Redcar. Details of how the 66-year-old died have not been released and a post-mortem examination is due to be held.
Her family said they were "totally devastated at losing our mum" and were "still in shock".
A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.