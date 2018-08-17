Man accused of Barbara Davison murder in Redcar
- 17 August 2018
A 61-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman on Teesside.
Paul Plunkett is accused of killing Barbara Davison, whose body was found on Wednesday in a property in William Street, Redcar. Cleveland Police has not yet issued details of how she died.
The 66-year-old's family said they were "totally devastated at losing our mum" and were "still in shock".
Mr Plunkett, of Station Road in the town, is due before Teesside Magistrates' Court later.