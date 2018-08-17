Tees

Man accused of Barbara Davison murder in Redcar

  • 17 August 2018
Barbara Davison Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Barbara Davison's family say they are "totally devastated"

A 61-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman on Teesside.

Paul Plunkett is accused of killing Barbara Davison, whose body was found on Wednesday in a property in William Street, Redcar. Cleveland Police has not yet issued details of how she died.

The 66-year-old's family said they were "totally devastated at losing our mum" and were "still in shock".

Mr Plunkett, of Station Road in the town, is due before Teesside Magistrates' Court later.
Image caption Police made an arrest at a house on Station Road

