Image copyright Family handout Image caption Barbara Davison's family said they were "totally devastated" at her death

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 66-year-old woman on Teesside.

The body of Barbara Davison was discovered at a property in William Street, Redcar on 15 August.

Paul Plunkettt appeared at Teesside Crown Court via videolink from HMP Durham.

The 61-year-old of Station Road in Redcar entered no plea and the case was adjourned for a further hearing at the same court on 14 September.