Man arrested on suspicion of Middlesbrough murder after body found
- 29 August 2018
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered in Middlesbrough, police have confirmed.
Police and ambulance crews arrived on Grange Road in the town after being called shortly after 15:00 BST.
Cleveland Police confirmed that a body was discovered at the scene.
A force spokesman said the investigation was in its early stages and the arrested man remained in custody.