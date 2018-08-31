Middlesbrough death: Man charged with woman's murder
- 31 August 2018
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found at a house on Teesside.
The body of the woman in her 30s, who has not been formally identified, was discovered at a property on Grange Road in Middlesbrough on Wednesday.
Police and ambulance crews were called shortly after 15:00 BST.
Jonathon Robinson, of Grange Road, has been charged with murder and will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later.