Heroin users in Middlesbrough will be allowed to self-administer drugs at a new clinic.

Cleveland Police said the scheme targets the most prolific offenders to break the cycle of drug use, crime and prison.

The force estimates a core of 20 drug-dependent offenders in the city have cost the public £784,000 over the last two years on detected crimes.

It will cost £12,000 per addict and also see them helped in other ways.

Similar trials in London and Darlington previously suggested such schemes reduce crime and drug use but they were criticised by campaigners Europe Against Drugs who said it "perpetuates addicts' maintenance on the drug when the goal should always be abstinence".

The Middlesbrough plan will also see various agencies focusing on the most prolific offenders to provide medical, housing and other assistance to "finally get users off drugs, off the streets and back into society".

'Traumatised lives'

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger said: "It's clear that for a small group of addicts the current strategies are not working and if we don't try something new the cycle of offending and the enormous costs to society will simply continue and, in all likelihood, increase.

"For a fraction of the cost of their offending we can give these people hope and a chance to turn their lives around, protect the public and local economy and free up vital NHS and police resources currently devoted to dealing with this small group."

At the new Injectable Opioid Treatment clinic, users will be able to self-administer under supervision three times a day.

Daniel Ahmed, a clinical partner with Foundation specialist GP practice who are supporting the plan, said: "Basically these were traumatised children who experienced adverse child experiences and are trying to survive these traumas. The rest of their lives have not been much better as they have been constantly punished by society.

"The reality is that at present they are on a cycle of addiction and offending until they die."