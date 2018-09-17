Image caption Irene Collins was attacked by the dog in the kitchen of her home

A woman died after she was attacked by a police dog which had been searching her garden for a drug dealer, an inquest heard.

Irene Collins, 73, had allowed officers to search her Middlesbrough property in July 2014.

The German shepherd managed to get into her house and twice bit Mrs Collins, who died four day's later in hospital.

A post-mortem found her death was due to lung disease, but a pathologist said her demise was hastened by the bites.

Coroner Karin Welch told the inquest jury the no-one was on trial, but the hearing was about establishing facts around her death.

It would consider, among other topics, the dog's training, previous behaviour and how it got into her home

The hearing, at Teesside Magistrates Court, continues.