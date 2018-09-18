Image caption Irene Collins was attacked by the dog in the kitchen of her home

A police dog which repeatedly bit a grandmother who later died was "in prey drive" an inquest has heard.

Irene Collins, 73, was attacked by the German shepherd which got into her Middlesbrough home during a search of her garden for a suspected drug dealer.

She died four days after the attack in July 2014 and the dog was destroyed.

PC Mark Baines told the inquest he pulled the dog away after it bit Mrs Collins' arm but it was agitated and lunged forward, biting her again.

The seven-stone animal, Dano, had been released from its lead during the search of back gardens in Penrith Road, Park End.

Cleveland Police dog handler PC Baines said he went into the house and saw Dano - which was trained to bark at a suspect unless they made a move to flee or attack - biting Ms Collins' arm.

'Fight mode'

He shouted at the dog to release her, but she stumbled forward.

"Dano saw that as a threat unfortunately, so he re-engaged the bite," he said.

He managed to get the animal to release its grip and dragged it into the hallway but it remained in "prey drive", which he explained to the coroner meant "fight mode".

Another officer, who had come into the house to help, was speaking loudly on the radio and would also have added to the dog's excitement.

The five-year-old animal, which PC Baines described as "excellent", was destroyed after the incident, the inquest was told.

Previously, the jury heard that a post-mortem exam showed Mrs Collins died in hospital from lung disease, but a pathologist said her death was hastened by the bites.

The hearing, at Teesside Magistrates' Court, continues.