Image caption Iain Lee was taken to hospital following an incident outside the Roundhouse Bar

A man has died more than a week after suffering serious head injuries in a County Durham town.

Iain Lee was taken to hospital early on 8 September following what Durham Police described as an "incident" near the Roundhouse Bar in Newton Aycliffe.

The 31-year-old, from Newton Aycliffe, died on Wednesday.

A local man has appeared in court charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, and police say they are now be reviewing that charge.