Newton Aycliffe man dies week after head injury
- 20 September 2018
A man has died more than a week after suffering serious head injuries in a County Durham town.
Iain Lee was taken to hospital early on 8 September following what Durham Police described as an "incident" near the Roundhouse Bar in Newton Aycliffe.
The 31-year-old, from Newton Aycliffe, died on Wednesday.
A local man has appeared in court charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, and police say they are now be reviewing that charge.