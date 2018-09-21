Tees

Newton Aycliffe death man was 'everyone's friend'

  • 21 September 2018
Iain Lee Image copyright Durham Police
Image caption Iain Lee was a "much loved son, brother and uncle"

The family of a man who died more than a week after suffering serious head injuries in a County Durham town has described him as "everyone's friend".

Iain Lee, 31, from Newton Aycliffe, was taken to hospital on 8 September following an "incident" near the Roundhouse Bar in the town centre.

His family said: "He wasn't just our son, he was our best friend."

The statement added: "Iain was loved by everyone and had love for everyone else - he was everyone's friend."

A local man has appeared in court charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, and police say they will now be reviewing that charge.

