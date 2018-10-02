Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a woman was found in a house on Dorothy Street

The death of a woman who was found at a house is being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The body was found at an address in Middlesbrough, at about 18:00 BST on Monday.

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the inquiry at the house on Dorothy Street in North Ormesby, Cleveland Police confirmed.

A spokeswoman said there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.

Police were alerted by a member of the public who was concerned for a person in the house.

"Sadly on arrival, the body of a woman was discovered and inquiries into the circumstances of her death, which is currently being treated as suspicious, have begun," the force spokeswoman added.