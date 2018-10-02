Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police said Kelly Franklin suffered "significant injuries"

A woman has been arrested by detectives carrying out a murder inquiry in Hartlepool.

Mother-of-three Kelly Franklin, 29, was found stabbed to death on Oxford Road on 3 August.

Cleveland Police said a 48-year-old woman was arrested earlier on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, is due to stand trial in January. He denies murder and possession of a knife.