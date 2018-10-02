Kelly Franklin: Second arrest over Hartlepool stabbing
- 2 October 2018
A woman has been arrested by detectives carrying out a murder inquiry in Hartlepool.
Mother-of-three Kelly Franklin, 29, was found stabbed to death on Oxford Road on 3 August.
Cleveland Police said a 48-year-old woman was arrested earlier on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, is due to stand trial in January. He denies murder and possession of a knife.