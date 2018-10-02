Image copyright Middlesbrough College Image caption The college caters for more than 4,000 full-time students.

A student was Tasered by police after he refused to leave a college campus.

The 17-year-old posed an "ongoing threat" to staff and other students during a disturbance at Middlesbrough College, Cleveland Police said.

The force said the Taser was used as a last resort after an officer attending the incident was assaulted.

A spokesman for the college said a member of staff called police and that the incident at its Dock Street campus was "handled swiftly".

No-one else was injured and the student suffered no adverse effects, a force spokeswoman said.

'Repeatedly warned'

She added: "Just before 13:30 BST, officers were called to reports of a disturbance in a public area of Middlesbrough College and concerns for the student involved who was reported to be refusing to leave the premises.

"The student was repeatedly warned by staff and the officer regarding his conduct and told to leave the college which he failed to do, resulting in his arrest.

"During arrest he resisted the officer, posing an ongoing threat to staff and students present, and injuring the officer.

"This resulted in a Taser deployment in line with national current use of force guidelines.

"The 17-year-old did not suffer any adverse effects and no other students or staff suffered any injury during this incident which was brought swiftly to a safe conclusion.

"He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, a public order offence, and on suspicion of assaulting a police officer."

A spokesperson for Middlesbrough College added: "Staff at the college called the police, who dealt with the incident swiftly and as they felt appropriate."

The college is the largest provider of further education in the Tees Valley and caters for more than 4,300 full-time students.