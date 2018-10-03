Image copyright Middlesbrough College Image caption Middlesbrough College caters for more than 4,000 full-time students

A student who was Tasered by police has been charged with three offences including assaulting an officer.

Cleveland Police said an officer had used a Taser on a 17-year-old boy at Middlesbrough College on Tuesday.

The teenager has now been charged with assaulting an officer, criminal damage and using threatening words or behaviour, police said.

He is due to appear at Cleveland Youth Court on 19 October. The force said the boy had suffered no ill effects.