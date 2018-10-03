Middlesbrough baby death: Police probe launched as four-week-old dies
- 3 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police investigation has been launched after the death of a four-week-old girl in Middlesbrough.
Cleveland Police said paramedics had treated the girl at a house on Victoria Street in South Bank at about 08:20 BST on Wednesday.
She was taken to James Cook University Hospital but has since died, a police spokeswoman said.
The death is currently being treated as "unexplained" and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.