Image copyright Cleveland Police Image caption Mary Jones has been jailed for five years

A man who repeatedly complained about his "neighbour from hell" had to wait until she almost killed him before anything was done, he says.

Edward Reilly was stabbed in the chest by Mary Jones at his home in Redcar in June.

Jones, 57, was jailed for five years at Teesside Crown Court after being found guilty of wounding with intent.

Their landlord said all issues between the pair had been dealt with in a way "that was satisfactory to the parties".

'Evil look'

Mr Reilly said he complained to the landlord Coast and Country up to 40 times over several years to complain about Jones.

Referring to when Jones suddenly stabbed him, he told BBC Tees he thought he "was dead here".

He said: "She just stabbed me and looked at me as if to say, 'Yeah, I'm going to murder you'.

"It was just an evil look as if to say, 'I've got you'.

"Everything went all fuzzy and funny, there was blood everywhere."

Mr Reilly suffered a punctured lung, chipped rib and 3in (8cm) gash in his arm.

'Destroy lives'

He said he has since struggled to sleep as images of the attack keep flashing into his mind.

Jones had been "destroying other neighbours' lives" as well and Coast and Country "didn't know what it was like" to have a "nutcase living beneath you", he added.

Coast and Country said there had been a "small number of issues" raised by both Jones and Mr Riley, "none of which involved violent behaviour".

"We have great sympathy for Mr Reilly who has obviously suffered a traumatic time and will continue to support him as much as possible," a spokeswoman said.