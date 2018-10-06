Image copyright Hartlepool Police Image caption What are ewe looking at? The animals' capture has sparked puns online

Two goats who are thought to have been on the loose for days have been captured on a residential street.

The animals were cornered using a police car at one end of the St Cuthbert's Street alley in Hartlepool and members of the public with a van at the other.

RSPCA officers then managed to "coax them into a horsebox", according to police.

The force described it as an "interesting job" to start an evening.

The goats' capture on Friday led to pun-laden messages being posted on social media.

One resident commenting on Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police's Facebook page suggested it was "about time someone did something about all these kids running around acting the goat".

It is believed the goats had been on the loose for a number of days, with reported sightings in Haswell and Blackhall Rocks.