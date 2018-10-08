Murder arrest after woman found dead in Middlesbrough
- 8 October 2018
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead.
She was found in a house in Tomlinson Way, Middlesbrough, and was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday morning, police said.
A post-mortem examination has taken place but the victim is yet to be formally identified.
Anyone who heard a disturbance on Saturday night urged to get in touch with police.