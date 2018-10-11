Ex-archdeacon of Auckland George Granville Gibson faces sex charges
- 11 October 2018
A former archdeacon is to face sex offence charges said to have taken place in the 1970s and 80s.
George Granville Gibson, from Darlington, faces two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14 and three of indecent assault on a man.
Durham Police said the alleged offences took place between 1979 and 1988 and relate to three complainants.
The former archdeacon of Auckland is due before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe on 8 November.