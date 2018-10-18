Tees

Woman, 79, spared jail for killing friend in Coulby Newham crash

  • 18 October 2018
Linda Pyers Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Linda Pyers was a "much-loved grandmother"

A woman who killed her friend in a car crash has been spared jail.

Jean Barnett, 79, was previously warned she could be jailed after she admitted causing the death of Linda Pyers by dangerous driving.

Ms Pyers, 70, was a passenger in Barnett's Toyota Avensis when it collided with a van on the A174 near Coulby Newham on 26 January.

Barnett was sentenced to 16 months in jail suspended for two years at Teesside Crown Court.

Barnett, of Sunnyside, Coulby Newham, was also disqualified from driving for 10 years and must also take an extended test to get her licence back and pay a £140 victim surcharge.

After her death, Ms Pyers' family said she was a "much-loved grandmother" who would be "deeply missed".

