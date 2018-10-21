Image copyright Auckland Project Image caption Visitors can climb the tower for panoramic views over the town

A new landmark, Auckland Tower, has to the public in Bishop Auckland.

The 95ft (29m) structure is part of a bid to rejuvenate the town by making it a top tourist destination.

As well as offering panoramic views over the town, Auckland Tower displays information about Auckland Castle, which is undergoing major redevelopment.

Its opening comes as a gallery dedicated to artworks created by miners celebrates its first anniversary.

According to the architect, the tower's design "echoes historic structures such as siege engines, reflecting the idea of overcoming barriers which historically stood between the town and castle".

Image copyright Auckland Project Image caption The tower will be a point of entry for the town's tourist attractions

Dave Madden, from the Auckland Project, said: "It is also a bold statement of an optimistic future for Bishop Auckland. Something is changing and we are looking forward to a bright future here."