A man has been arrested in connection with a sex attack on two young girls in a Teesside street.

Police said a man got out of a white van in Imperial Avenue, Thornaby, and approached the youngsters at about 13:35 BST on Saturday.

A 57-year-old man, from Redcar, has been arrested over the allegation involving the girls, who are aged 10.

He is in custody being quizzed on suspicion of sexual assault, Cleveland Police said.