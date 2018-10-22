Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ed Farmer was found unresponsive and blue and taken to hospital

A student who suffered a cardiac arrest after drinking heavily may have survived had he been taken to hospital sooner, an inquest has heard.

Newcastle University student Ed Farmer was five times over the drink-drive limit when he died in hospital in 2016.

The 20-year-old, of Leicester, was taken to hospital after being found unconscious.

Dr Reuben Sahara told Newcastle Coroners' Court earlier treatment "may" have saved him.

The inquest heard Mr Farmer's friends told staff at the hospital that he had "seemed drunker" than his friends, so they had taken him back to the halls of residence at 04:00 on 14 December.

An hour later he was found unresponsive and blue and his worried friends took him to hospital, the hearing was told.

'Very grave'

Dr Sahara, head of the royal infirmary's Emergency Medicine Department, said there was a spectrum of alcohol poisoning and that cardiac arrest was at the "very end of that scale."

He said: "We knew that the situation was very grave from the outset. I would agree that had he been in hospital prior to cardiac arrest then I would expect the patient to survive."

A post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Farmer had five times the legal drink-drive limit of alcohol in his blood.

The inquest heard excess alcohol caused cardiac arrest which led to brain damage and his death.

The hearing is expected to last for four days.