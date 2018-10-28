Man charged with raping a woman in Bishop Auckland
- 28 October 2018
A man has been charged with raping a woman who was attacked as she walked in Bishop Auckland.
The woman was attacked at about 20:00 BST on a footpath between Bishop Auckland cemetery and Brack's Farm on 20 October.
A 27-year-old man from Bishop Auckland is due to appear before magistrates on 30 November.
Durham Police has urged people not to speculate about the victim's identity online.