Image copyright Family handout Image caption The family of Steven Willis described him as a "loving young man with a huge heart"

A man has been convicted of murdering his cousin during a confrontation following a family funeral.

Steven Willis, 27, was fatally stabbed by 21-year-old Keiran Ibitson, after going to the aid of his father who was involved in a fight with three nephews on a Middlesbrough street in April.

Dominic Pickering, 23, and Mark Pickering, 32 were cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

The three cousins will be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday.

'Shameful episode'

They were on trial alongside two other men, Jahmal Weaver, 22, of Rounton Green and Jack Cross, 21, of Olney Walk, who were cleared of murder and manslaughter.

The five, all from Middlesbrough, had denied murder and manslaughter.

The three-week trail heard how a "shameful episode of street violence" took place on 16 April after family tensions boiled over following a wake at a social club.