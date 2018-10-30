Image copyright Durham Constabulary Image caption Iain Lee was described as "everyone's friend" by his family

A suspect has denied the murder of a County Durham man described as "everyone's friend" by his family.

Iain Lee was found with serious head injuries near the Roundhouse Bar in Newton Aycliffe on 8 September.

The 31-year-old, from the town, died in hospital 11 days later.

After a brief hearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Nathan Buckland, 24, of Lumley Close, in Newton Aycliffe, was remanded in custody until a trial to be held in January.